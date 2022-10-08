Skip to main content
Intended for healthcare professionals
Restricted access
Research article
First published online October 8, 2022

The Cumulative Advantage of a Unionized Career for Lifetime Earnings

Zachary Parolin https://orcid.org/0000-0003-4065-3711 [email protected] and Tom VanHeuvelen https://orcid.org/0000-0002-7504-8186
OnlineFirst
https://doi.org/10.1177/00197939221129261

Abstract

Studies on labor union earnings premiums generally investigate their size through point-in-time estimates. This study posits, by contrast, that point-in-time estimates of the union premium overlook the cumulative earnings advantages of long-term, persistent union membership. Using a sample of men from the Panel Study of Income Dynamics from 1969 to 2019, the authors investigate how lifetime union membership contributes to earnings advantages. They find, first, that unionization throughout one’s career is associated with a $1.3 million mean increase in lifetime earnings, larger than the average gains from completing college. Second, the lifetime earnings gains are channeled entirely through higher hourly wages and occur despite earlier-than-average retirement for persistently unionized men. Third, the union wage premium is not constant throughout a worker’s career; instead it increases with more years of union membership. The cumulative advantages of union membership for workers’ economic well-being are far greater than point-in-time estimates suggest.

Get full access to this article

View all access and purchase options for this article.

Get Access

References

Ahlquist John S.2017. Labor unions, political representation, and economic inequality. Annual Review of Political Science 20(1): 409–32. doi:
Autor David H.2014. Skills, education, and the rise of earnings inequality among the ‘other 99 percent.’ Science 344(6186): 843–51. doi:
Bloome Deirdre, Furey Jane. 2020. Lifetime inequality: Income and occupational differences and dynamics in the US. Research in Social Stratification and Mobility 70: 100470.
Borjas George J.2019. Labor Economics. New York: McGraw-Hill Education.
Brady David, Baker Regina S., Finnigan Ryan. 2013. When unionization disappears: State-level unionization and working poverty in the United States. American Sociological Review 78(5): 872–96. doi:
Brady David, Kohler Ulrich. 2022. The WZB-PSID File. Berlin, Germany: WZB-Berlin Social Science Center.
Bureau of Labor Statistics. 2020. Union Members – 2019. News Release, January 22. USDL-20-0108. Washington, DC: Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Card David, Lemieux Thomas, Riddell W. Craig. 2004. Unions and wage inequality. Journal of Labor Research 25(4): 519–59. doi:
Carr Deborah S.2019. Golden Years? Social Inequality in Later Life. New York: Russell Sage Foundation.
Cheng Siwei. 2014. A life course trajectory framework for understanding the intracohort pattern of wage inequality. American Journal of Sociology 120(3): 633–700.
Cheng Siwei, Tamborini Christopher R., Kim ChangHwan, Sakamoto Arthur. 2019. Educational variations in cohort trends in the black-white earnings gap among men: Evidence from administrative earnings data. Demography 56(6): 2253–77. doi:
Denice Patrick, Rosenfeld Jake. 2018. Unions and nonunion pay in the United States, 1977–2015. Sociological Science 5: 541–61. doi:
Eidlin Barry. 2018. Labor and the Class Idea in the United States and Canada. Cambridge, UK: Cambridge University Press.
Elder Glen H.1994. Time, human agency, and social change: Perspectives on the life course. Social Psychology Quarterly 57(1): 4–15.
Farber Henry S., Herbst Daniel, Kuziemko Ilyana, Naidu Suresh. 2018. Unions and inequality over the twentieth century: New evidence from survey data. NBER Working Paper No. 24587. Cambridge, MA: National Bureau of Economic Research.
Feigenbaum James, Hertel-Fernandez Alexander, Williamson Vanessa. 2018. From the bargaining table to the ballot box: Political effects of right to work laws. NBER Working Paper No. 24259. Cambridge, MA: National Bureau of Economic Research.
Finnigan Ryan, Hale Jo Mhairi. 2018. Working 9 to 5? Union membership and work hours and schedules. Social Forces 96(4): 1541–68. doi:
Firpo Sergio, Fortin Nicole M., Lemieux Thomas. 2009. Unconditional quantile regressions. Econometrica 77(3): 953–73. doi:
———. 2018. Decomposing wage distributions using recentered influence function regressions. Econometrics 6(2): 28.
Freeman Richard, Medoff James. 1984. What Do Unions Do. New York: Basic Books.
Frick Joachim R., Jenkins Stephen P., Lillard Dean R., Lipps Oliver, Wooden Mark. 2007. The Cross-National Equivalent File (CNEF) and its member country household panel studies. Schmollers Jahrbuch 127: 627–54.
Friedman Milton. 1957. Theory of the Consumption Function. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press.
Goldin Claudia, Katz Lawrence F. 2010. The Race between Education and Technology. Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press.
Goldin Claudia, Mitchell Joshua. 2017. The new life cycle of women’s employment: Disappearing humps, sagging middles, expanding tops. Journal of Economic Perspectives 31(1): 161–82.
Gomez Rafael, Lamb Danielle. 2019. Unions and non-standard work: Union representation and wage premiums across non-standard work arrangements in Canada, 1997–2014. ILR Review 72(4): 1009–35. doi:
Guvenen Fatih, Kaplan Greg, Song Jae, Weidner Justin. 2017. Lifetime incomes in the United States over six decades. NBER Working Paper No. 23371. Cambridge, MA: National Bureau of Economic Research.
Haan Peter, Kemptner Daniel, Lüthen Holger. 2020. The rising longevity gap by lifetime earnings—Distributional implications for the pension system. Journal of the Economics of Ageing 17: 100199.
Hagedorn Jenn, Paras Claudia Alexandra, Greenwich Howard, Hagopian Amy. 2016. The role of labor unions in creating working conditions that promote public health. American Journal of Public Health 106(6): 989–95. doi:
Hout Michael. 2012. Social and economic returns to college education in the United States. Annual Review of Sociology 38(1): 379–400.
Houthakker Hendrik S.1959. Education and income. Review of Economics and Statistics 41(1): 24–28.
Jacobs David, Dirlam Jonathan C. 2016. Politics and economic stratification: Power resources and income inequality in the United States. American Journal of Sociology 122(2): 469–500.
Jacobs David, Myers Lindsey. 2014. Union strength, neoliberalism, and inequality: Contingent political analyses of U.S. income differences since 1950. American Sociological Review 79(4): 752–74. doi:
Jung Jiwook. 2016. Through the contested terrain: Implementation of downsizing announcements by large U.S. firms, 1984 to 2005. American Sociological Review 81(2): 347–73.
———. 2017. A struggle on two fronts: Labour resistance to changing layoff policies at large US companies. Socio-Economic Review 15(1): 213–39. doi:
Kim ChangHwan, Tamborini Christopher R., Sakamoto Arthur. 2015. Field of study in college and lifetime earnings in the United States. Sociology of Education 88(4): 320–39. doi:
———. 2018. The sources of life chances: Does education, class category, occupation, or short-term earnings predict 20-year long-term earnings? Sociological Science 5: 206–33. doi:
Kristal Tali. 2013. The capitalist machine: Computerization, workers’ power, and the decline in labor’s share within U.S. industries. American Sociological Review 78(3): 361–89. doi:
Kristal Tali, Cohen Yinon. 2017. The causes of rising wage inequality: The race between institutions and technology. Socio-Economic Review 15(1): 187–212.
Lemieux Thomas. 2006. Increasing residual wage inequality: Composition effects, noisy data, or rising demand for skill? American Economic Review 96(3): 461–98. doi:
Lichtenstein Nelson. 2012. State of the Union: A Century of American Labor. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press.
Ludwig Volker, Brüderl Josef. 2018. Is there a male marital wage premium? New evidence from the United States. American Sociological Review 83(4): 744–70. doi:
Macdonald David. 2021. How labor unions increase political knowledge: Evidence from the United States. Political Behavior 43(1): 1–24.
Magnani Elisabette, Prentice David. 2003. Did globalization reduce unionization? Evidence from US manufacturing. Labour Economics 10(6): 705–26.
Maxwell Nan L.2008. Wage differentials, skills, and institutions in low-skill jobs. Industrial and Labor Relations Review 61(3): 394–409.
Mayer Karl Ulrich. 2009. New directions in life course research. Annual Review of Sociology 35(1): 413–33. doi:
Milkman Ruth. 2020. Union decline and labor revival in the 21st century United States. Chicago-Kent Law Review 95(1): 273–95.
Miller Herman P.1960. Annual and lifetime income in relation to education: 1939–1959. American Economic Review 50(5): 962–86.
Mortimer Jeylan T., Shanahan Michael J. 2006. Handbook of the Life Course. New York: Springer Science & Business Media.
Parolin Zachary. 2021. Automation, occupational earnings trends, and the moderating role of organized labor. Social Forces 99(3): 921–46. doi:
Rosenfeld Jake. 2006. Desperate measures: Strikes and wages in post-accord America. Social Forces 85(1): 235–65. doi:
———. 2014. What Unions No Longer Do. Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press.
———. 2019. US labor studies in the twenty-first century: Understanding laborism without labor. Annual Review of Sociology 45(1): 449–65. doi:
Rosenfeld Jake, Denice Patrick, Laird Jennifer. 2016. Union decline lowers wages of nonunion workers: The overlooked reason why wages are stuck and inequality is growing. Report. Washington, DC: Economic Policy Institute.
Rosenfeld Jake, Kleykamp Meredith. 2012. Organized labor and racial wage inequality in the United States. American Journal of Sociology 117(5): 1460–1502.
Sakamoto Arthur, Tamborini Christopher R., Kim ChangHwan. 2018. Long-term earnings differentials between African American and white men by educational level. Population Research and Policy Review 37(1): 91–116.
Schneider Daniel, Reich Adam. 2014. Marrying ain’t hard when you got a union card? Labor union membership and first marriage. Social Problems 61(4): 625–43. doi:
Shanahan Michael J., Mortimer Jeylan T., Johnson Monica Kirkpatrick (Eds.). 2015. Handbook of the Life Course, Volume II. New York: Springer.
Tamborini Christopher R., Kim ChangHwan, Sakamoto Arthur. 2015. Education and lifetime earnings in the United States. Demography 52(4): 1383–407. doi:
VanHeuvelen Tom. 2018. Moral economies or hidden talents? A longitudinal analysis of union decline and wage inequality, 1973–2015. Social Forces 97(2): 495–530.
VanHeuvelen Tom, Brady David. 2021. Labor unions and American poverty. ILR Review 75(4): 891–917.
Viscelli Steve. 2016. The Big Rig: Trucking and the Decline of the American Dream. Oakland: University of California Press.
Western Bruce, Rosenfeld Jake. 2011. Unions, norms, and the rise in U.S. wage inequality. American Sociological Review 76(4): 513–37. doi:
Wilkinson Bruce W.1966. Present values of lifetime earnings for different occupations. Journal of Political Economy 74(6): 556–72. doi:
Wilmers Nathan. 2017. Labor unions as activist organizations: A union power approach to estimating union wage effects. Social Forces 95(4): 1451–78. doi:
Zullo Roland. 2011. Labor unions and charity. Industrial and Labor Relations Review 64(4): 699–711.
———. 2013. Organized labor’s civic niche. Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Quarterly 42(4): 781–802.

Supplementary Material

Supplemental Material

Supplemental Material

Please find the following supplemental material visualised and available to download via Figshare in the display box below. Where there are more than one item, you can scroll through each tab to see each separate item.

Please note all supplemental material carries the same license as the article it is here associated with

File (sj-pdf-1-ilr-10.1177_00197939221129261.pdf)
Download
View full textDownload PDF

Cite article

Cite article

Cite article

OR

Download to reference manager

If you have citation software installed, you can download article citation data to the citation manager of your choice

Share options

Share

Share this article

Share with email
EMAIL ARTICLE LINK
Share on social media

Share access to this article

Sharing links are not relevant where the article is open access and not available if you do not have a subscription.

For more information view the SAGE Journals article sharing page.

Information, rights and permissions

Information

Published In

OnlineFirst
Article first published online: October 8, 2022

Keywords

  1. unions
  2. stratification
  3. life course theory
  4. inequality
  5. panel data
  6. union wage effects

Rights and permissions

© The Author(s) 2022.
Request permissions for this article.

History

Published online: October 8, 2022

Authors

Affiliations

Tom VanHeuvelen
Zachary Parolin is an Assistant Professor of Social Policy at Bocconi University. Tom VanHeuvelen is an Associate Professor in Sociology at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities
https://orcid.org/0000-0002-7504-8186
View all articles by this author

Notes

Metrics and citations

Metrics

Journals metrics

This article was published in ILR Review.

VIEW ALL JOURNAL METRICS

Article usage*

Total views and downloads: 0

*Article usage tracking started in December 2016

Altmetric

See the impact this article is making through the number of times it’s been read, and the Altmetric Score.
Learn more about the Altmetric Scores


Articles citing this one

Web of Science: 0

Crossref: 0

There are no citing articles to show.

Figures and tables

Figures & Media

Tables

View Options

Get access

Access options

If you have access to journal content via a personal subscription, university, library, employer or society, select from the options below:

Alternatively, view purchase options below:

Purchase 24 hour online access to view and download content.

Subscribe to this journal

Access journal content via a DeepDyve subscription or find out more about this option.

Start 2 week free trial
Need help?

View options

PDF/ePub

View PDF/ePub

Full Text

View Full Text
Download PDF

Also from SAGE Publishing